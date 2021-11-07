K.S. Chithra to perform in Dubai

Melody queen will pay tribute to timeless melodies at concert

National film award-winning KS Chithra is set to perform in Dubai next month. The Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardee playback singer and Carnatic music vocalist will perform in a tribute concert to some of the greatest Indian musicians of all time, organisers of the event told City Times.

Set to take place on Friday, December 24 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the concert titled ‘Musically Yours’ - The World Premiere is a tribute to the timeless melodies performed by Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, A.R. Rahman, Ilayaraja, KJ Yesudas and SP Balasubramaniam.

KS Chithra, who hails from Kerala, India, has sung over 25,000 songs in a span of nearly four decades. Having begun her singing career in Malayalam, Chithra, also dubbed as the ‘Nightingale of Kerala’ for her supremely sweet and melodic voice, soon gained popularity and was cast for almost every soundtrack in the industry.

Chithra was recently awarded the UAE Golden visa as well. She said, “Firstly, I am so pleased, honoured and privileged to receive the Golden visa from Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, director-general of GDRFA, Dubai.”

Chithra added, “I am also extremely delighted and looking forward to performing at the upcoming concert, which is a grand and novel concept event, being presented for the first time ever, and an opportunity to associate once again with Oberoi Middle East Events, who have produced some of my best concerts in the UAE.”

The playback singer said she remembered the days when she performed alongside the late SP Balasubramaniam (SPB), who lost his life to Covid-19 last year.

She added, “I cherish the lovely experience performing together with SPB Sir during the Legends in Concert show to a full-house audience in Dubai in 2015. I look forward to performing a special segment in this concert and pay my humble tribute to the great SPB.”

Naresh Oberoi, founder and chairman, Oberoi Middle East Events, added, “We take immense pride in presenting the melody queen of India, KS Chithra. This uniquely designed concert will not only feature masterpieces from Chitra’s own immortal repertoire but will also feature her rendition of the evergreen classics of Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, K J Yesudas, S P Balasubramaniam, as well as music maestros Illayaraja, A. R. Rahman, to name a few.”

He added, “Simply put, it will be a legend’s tribute to the musical legends of India. “Musically Yours” will be an unforgettable and unmissable performance, especially for true music aficionados - one that music lovers in the UAE will have never experienced before.”

Pre-registration and tickets are available from Platinumlist.net.