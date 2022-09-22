K-pop event to be held in Dubai featuring Rain, Heize

Fashionistas can head down to Address Hotel on September 24.
The Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) and the Korean Cultural Center are co-hosting the third KITE: K-pop in the Emirates event on Sunday, October 2, at The Agenda in Dubai Media City.
KITE will mark the opening of KOCCA in Dubai and feature K-pop soloists Rain and Heize.
After releasing his first full solo album N001, the award-winning Rain has become a pioneer of K-pop, releasing hit songs like Why Don’t We (feat. Chungha) and Switch To Me (duet with JYP). Apart from being a musician, Rain has been part of movies and dramas as well as entertainment shows.
Heize is a rising singer-songwriter who debuted in the music industry in 2014. The following year, she appeared on MNET Show Unpretty Rap Star 2 and showed her rap talents. Heize’s hit songs include You, Clouds, Rain, And July, and Don’t Know You. Her new album, Undo, released in June and has won many fans.
The event will also include K-pop XR video performances from YB, 10CM, pH-1, Car, the garden, SWJA and Prudence. XR metaverse performances that combine XR live tracking and 3D volume matrix technology will bring the artists performing in Korea to a virtual stage in front of the Burj Khalifa, Dubai.
