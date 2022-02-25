Dubai: Jimmy Choo set to headline Middle East Fashion Week

Renowned fashion designer keen to showcase latest collection in the city

Published: Fri 25 Feb 2022

Middle East Fashion Week (MEFW) is set to host their inaugural fashion week beginning March 26 in Dubai. The fashion events will take place over the course of five days at The Agenda, Dubai Media City.

Professor Jimmy Choo OBE's The Atelier Couture will be headlining the event in-person. The renowned fashion designer is keen to showcase for the first time his latest collection created with the discerning clientele of the region in mind. “After this long period of distance with the pandemic, we are finally able to meet again at MEFW (Middle East Fashion Week)! I am happy and proud to be part of the MEFW inaugural edition in Dubai after the spectacular Gala Dinner held last December," said Jimmy.

Middle East Fashion Week will kick off with a Gala Dinner co-hosted by the Better World Fund, a philanthropic organisation based in Paris. It will be followed by three days of fashion events (accessible to the public through registrations) and much more. Guests will be able to enjoy the fashion lounge with refreshments between the various events. A luxurious VIP luncheon will be held on the final day of the event for VIP guests, from designers to industry leaders.

Launched in 2020, the Middle East Fashion Council (MEFC) has sustainability as its core value and long-term objective, with a deep commitment to be the platform of reference and drive change across the MENA and Indian Sub-continent region. That said, a Sustainable Fashion Forum will be held on March 27 as part of the 5-day programme. It aims to address fundamental issues driving partnerships for sustainable fashion.

Middle East-based designers can now apply to showcase their collections on the catwalk during the March programme. Two applicants will be chosen on the basis of strict selection criteria and presented on the catwalk by the MEFC. Preference will be given to brands that have integrated sustainable practices in their creative process and business model.

To apply, brands can email their brand kits along with details of sustainable initiatives to info@middleeastfashioncouncil.org