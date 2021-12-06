Javed Bashir on performing at Expo 2020 Dubai

Mon 6 Dec 2021

Javed Bashir’s talent has very few parallels in today’s music landscape. Classically trained and possessing tremendous range, Bashir has been a known name since the pop music fusions with rock and classical genres were happening in Pakistan in the early 2000s. He’s come a long way since then, with his success in Bollywood and now performing at the Jubilee Stage at the Expo 2020 Dubai. City Times asked the legendary singer how he felt about performing at the Expo 2020 Dubai and his journey from a rising star to now a bona fide legend.

Javed began telling us his story of how the art of singing has been a generational gift to him. “My grandparents (paternal and maternal) were from Nalan, Jallandhar, India,” said the noted singer.

“Pajju was a qawwal and Gajju was a classical singer. When partition happened, we moved to Multan. My grandfathers continued to perform. I began learning from them (especially my father’s brother) qawwali and classical singing. My brother Akbar Ali and I began studying from him. In 2000, my father passed away. Classical and qawwali singing are extremely different. I’m grateful to Allah that I am trained in both, even though they are both so different. This was very difficult to learn. I have given it a lot of tears!”

In 2004, Javed Bashir had a release with Bally Sagoo and earlier there was Simply Rich. There was the Sampooran album with Mekaal Haasan Band around that time.

Javed later worked with A. R. Rahman which was his starting point in Bollywood. “And it was wonderful,” gushed Bashir. “He’s a sufi insaan (spiritual/sufi human being).”

Javed Bashir’s song Aaj Ibaadat from Bajirao Mastani became such a critical hit that it is being taught across the world.

Performing at the Expo 2020 Dubai was a great experience for Javed, he told CT. What were his feelings? “I’m very happy. I’m thankful. I’ve been given the opportunity to perform at this Jubilee Stage. I feel very lucky.”

“The scale at which the government has organized Expo 2020 Dubai, the love and the way they welcome artists with open arms – it’s a great benefit for the future generations.”

The pandemic had eliminated many opportunities for artists to perform among crowds and Javed’s dilemma was no different. “I couldn’t obviously perform much during the pandemic,” he stated. “This is the first big concert after the pandemic. How excited was he? Javed had a smile when he answered, “Wherever an artist sings, if an artist is connected to his art by birth, they will always feel the excitement whenever they perform.” He had many lovely words to say about Dubai and the UAE. “Whenever I come here, I feel great. People are loving and passionate about music.”

Classically trained artists like Javed are few and far between in a digital era where everyone has access to platforms and many artists, who do not have formal singing training, have had runaway success. How does Javed feel about this? “The digital era for artists is great,” he responds. “We as artists love everyone. We have no animosity towards anyone who hasn’t learnt music properly. We want everyone to come and be a part of this community. But obviously learning music properly is great and should be done.”

Having sung playback as well as performed live many times, which experience would he choose? “I sing live mostly,” said Javed. “I have done a lot of ‘riyaaz’ and I am very happy whenever I sing live. In a studio you can do ‘retakes’.

“You can sing that line later. Or maybe even the next day. But in live performances – if you have sung perfectly, you’ve done your job.”

He believes being a good artist and person are connected. “My parents have given me a lot of prayers. I’ve been very blessed. I’ve always tried to be a good person which is important, I feel, if you want to be a good artist.

“If you’ve done a commitment, follow it. Be punctual. Be kind. And whenever I perform, I am connected to Allah. And Allah always helps me therefore I get love from wherever I am."

