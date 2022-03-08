International Women's Day: 13 things to do around UAE and Expo 2020 Dubai

Don't miss the opportunity to celebrate the women in your life today with these top options.

By CT Desk Published: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 7:15 AM

Get tea with (and from) the girls: On International Women’s Day, relax in the magical ambiance of Sultan’s Lounge at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray while you enjoy female performances over a special afternoon tea with the women you cherish. From Dh199 for two and Dh299 for two including bubbles.

Meet with some superheroes: Commemorating Wonder Woman’s 80th anniversary, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is set to host its first-ever ladies-only evening — Women of Warner — on International Women’s Day from 6-8pm. Featuring the park’s most beloved female characters, stage-top celebrations at the Warner Bros. Plaza and an exclusive Wonder Woman Exhibit all the way from Hollywood — it is bound to be an unforgettable night. Also, a new DC Super Hero ‘Batgirl’, will be making her first appearance on International Women’s Day. Joining Batman’s crusade, Batgirl will be fighting crime with The Dark Knight in Gotham City, just in time for the Women of Warner event. Single-day ticket priced at Dh230; annual pass from Dh83 per month.

Prepare a meal for someone special: As the world celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women on International Women’s Day, Armani/Ristorante invites gentlemen to show their support — with a unique master class. Men will prepare a three-course set lunch to show their love and appreciation for the special women in their lives. Under the tutelage of Chef Giovanni, male guests will take the reins for the appetiser and main course, with dessert from the master pâtissier, giving the ladies an opportunity to socialise and share experiences. From10.30 am to 12.30pm. Dh388 for two, including two courses by him, dessert by the venue, soft drinks and a personalised apron. To book, 04 8883666.

Enjoy plush afternoon tea: For ladies that fancy an exquisite afternoon tea with their loved ones, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island brings guests a charming offering at the Lobby Bar and outdoor courtyard, including a fine selection of delectable treats like pastries, sandwiches, juices, tea, coffee, and more beverages every afternoon, starting at Dh179 per person. Available throughout March.

Indulge in a day of wellness: The ladies at Barre Effect, a fitness studio in Dubai, have put together the perfect blend of wellness and social experiences in a 50-minute session to celebrate Women’s Day on March 8. The class will begin at 11am at the Jumeirah 1 branch, followed by a talk and Q&A with a certified women’s health professional. New clients can avail the new client special which is BOGO for Dh115 and can be used towards the events.

Get free tiramisu: On International Women’s Day, every woman who dines at Carluccio’s restaurants across the UAE (Dubai Mall, Arabian Ranches, Dubai Marina Mall and Eastern Mangroves AUH) will get a complimentary tiramisu for dessert. This classic is made with Savoiardi biscuits soaked in strong espresso coffee with mascarpone and chocolate.

Head to UAQ: To celebrate inspiring women, there’s a Buy-One-Get-One-Free offer on beverages and a free starter with every main course at Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain on International Women’s Day. At Stage2, SoCal and the Pool Bar, ladies can buy a beverage of their choice and get another one free! Also get a free starter when you buy a delicious main course at Origins. 12pm-10pm. For reservations: 06 7065000

Check the bling: This International Women’s Day, celebrate your shine with dinner and show venue Billionaire Dubai and Jacob and Co. at their ‘Sips, Sparkles and Splendor’ event. The jaw-dropping venue at the Taj Hotel is hosting a silent auction with several unique and high-end jewellery pieces. Billionaire’s cast will be taking to the stage to put up a thrilling and dramatically orchestrated show paired with the most exquisite Italian and new Asian dishes from the signature menu. Call 056 678 3357

Win a brunch: Gather your girlfriends and celebrate International Women’s Day once, or twice, at Sloane’s, Grosvenor House! All ladies who dine on March 8 will automatically be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win a brunch for four, so you can extend the celebration to another day! The innovative offerings include cold and hot breakfast dishes like waffles and crepes and a range of lunch and dinner options such as pizzas, wok dishes, fish, rotisserie, and a carving station with the choices of beef, lamb, and chicken. For reservations, call 04 3176000

International Women's Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Rami Malek speaks: Join Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek, a guest at the International Women’s Day Al Wasl Dome Ceremony on March 8, at 8pm. Mark your calendars to attend on virtualexpodubai.com.

Comedy and music: Enjoy a special evening of comedy with Aditi Mittal, Aishwarya Mohanraj, Neeti Palta (pictured) and Supriya Joshi and end the night with the Sri Lankan music superstar Yohani (pictured) at the DEC Arena. Buy your tickets at Platinumlist.

Orchestra delight: Mark International Women’s Day with the groundbreaking all-women Firdaus orchestra at 8pm, Jubilee Park as it celebrates women in music. It’s a pioneering women’s ensemble from 23 nationalities mentored by music maestro A.R. Rahman.

Top performance: Prepare to be dazzled by a phenomenon of the Hungarian world music scene, who has collaborated with many top Hungarian performers and whose music crosses many stylistic boundaries. Edina Szirtes Mokus and her band will perform at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre from 8:30-9:30pm.