International Fashion Week Dubai Season 13 draws fashionistas, introduces NFTs in grand event

The event was held from March 17-20 in the city.

By CT Desk Published: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 4:09 PM Last updated: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 4:12 PM

International Fashion Week Dubai, presented by Opulence Events and International Fashion Council, was held from March 17-20 at Arjaan by Rotana Dubai.

Galeries Lafayette was the event’s prominent sponsor.

The opening gala dinner was graced with the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Sheikha Jawaher Khalifa Al Khalifa and Yaqoob Al Ali.

The Fall/Winter 2022 collections featured regional and international designers and saw a host of fashionistas and influencers come together.

International Fashion and Excellence Awards were also presented to the 20 most influential designers.

A grand after-after party event was held in collaboration with Iris Luxury Lounge.

IFWD S13 also achieved a landmark feat with the introduction of NFTs, with further plans to enter into eCommerce following the event's first b2b session which was attended by buyers, investors and brands.

"We are thankful to our team, designers and sponsors who have contributed to making the event a grand success. This year, putting together IFWD was a challenge. Today we can proudly say that the IFWD has grown into a phenomenon that has brought fashion lovers together on one stage. Season 13 was spectacular and we are getting ready for Season 14 of IFWD in November 2022,” Cheryle Dias, Founder and Managing Director, said.

Check out @internationalfashionweekdubai for more.