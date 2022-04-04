International Fashion Week Dubai Season 13 draws fashionistas, introduces NFTs in grand event

Shaaista Khan Osman and Osman Osman run event and lifestyle business Blu Blood.
Local Events1 week ago
International Fashion Week Dubai, presented by Opulence Events and International Fashion Council, was held from March 17-20 at Arjaan by Rotana Dubai.
Galeries Lafayette was the event’s prominent sponsor.
The opening gala dinner was graced with the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Sheikha Jawaher Khalifa Al Khalifa and Yaqoob Al Ali.
The Fall/Winter 2022 collections featured regional and international designers and saw a host of fashionistas and influencers come together.
International Fashion and Excellence Awards were also presented to the 20 most influential designers.
A grand after-after party event was held in collaboration with Iris Luxury Lounge.
IFWD S13 also achieved a landmark feat with the introduction of NFTs, with further plans to enter into eCommerce following the event's first b2b session which was attended by buyers, investors and brands.
"We are thankful to our team, designers and sponsors who have contributed to making the event a grand success. This year, putting together IFWD was a challenge. Today we can proudly say that the IFWD has grown into a phenomenon that has brought fashion lovers together on one stage. Season 13 was spectacular and we are getting ready for Season 14 of IFWD in November 2022,” Cheryle Dias, Founder and Managing Director, said.
Check out @internationalfashionweekdubai for more.
Shaaista Khan Osman and Osman Osman run event and lifestyle business Blu Blood.
Local Events1 week ago
The musician spoke to City Times about the magic of performing live at Expo and what he's learned from his involvement with the fair.
Local Events1 week ago
The digital cinema event focused on different areas of production.
Local Events1 week ago
Events, food offers and activities to make your Tuesday brighter!
Local Events1 week ago
Browse saris, garments and textiles at the upcoming exhibition.
Local Events2 weeks ago
Shoppers will be spoilt for chioce by designer labels from renowned designers.
Local Events2 weeks ago
All tickets that were purchased for the original December 2021 show, will remain valid
Local Events2 weeks ago
Umm Kulthum carved Arab history and moved women’s voices into the consciousness of the Arab world
Local Events2 weeks ago