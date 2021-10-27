International Fashion Week Dubai Season 12 is coming up

The fashion giant tells us in an exclusive interview ahead of his Dubai visit what to expect from the event celebrating the tenth anniversary of the opening of the Armani Hotel at Burj Khalifa.
Local Events4 days ago
Popular fashion event International Fashion Week Dubai has announced Season 12 which will be held at The Meydan Hotel from November 11-13.
Dedicated to Expo 2020 Dubai and UAE’s Year of the 50th, IFWD - organised by The Opulence Events LLC - is an exclusive luxury red carpet event that aims to be a unique and memorable celebration of fashion, beauty, culture and art.
IFWD will give out 50 special awards to the 50 most influential people in UAE who contributed to the development of the country.
The show will feature regional and international designers from the UAE, Lebanon, France, Poland, Philippines, USA, Kuwait, Bulgaria, Turkey, Indonesia, Syria, and India, among other countries.
IFWD also announced its partnership with Galeries Lafayette and FTV, which will broadcast the show as well as interactions with featured designers.
Michel Adam of FTV said, “We are excited to partner with the International Fashion Week Dubai on this professional platform and will support the designers to boost their brands through the real platform of fashion and elevate their profile on the world stage.
Cheryle Dias, Founder and Managing Director of International Fashion Week Dubai added, “IFWD is always positioning Dubai as another destination for high fashion in the world.” She also commented on how successfully IFWD hosted its events in November 2020 and March 2021 with all Covid protocols in place.
Cheryle’s aim is to bring fashion, technology, and business together under one platform, and to continue her efforts in boosting the fashion industry and promote fashion designers throughout the world’s fashion capitals.
Visit www.internationalfashionweekdubai.com for more details.
