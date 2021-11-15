Indian Women in Dubai to hold award ceremony

By CT Report Published: Mon 15 Nov 2021, 12:01 PM

Indian women in Dubai will host an award ceremony at Swissotel Al Murooj on Friday, November 19, to acknowledge the work of Indian women residing in the UAE. Over 30 women will be honoured at this event for their business accomplishments as well as social work.

The event will be attended by eminent personalities including Tadu Mamu, Consul - Press Information, Culture & Labour, Indian Consulate, Head of Expo 2020 India Pavilion and also Laila Rahhall, Goodwill Ambassador, Vice President Voice Magazine, Head of Protocol & Diplomacy.

The event will include performances by Shweta Subram and Bhangra group Balle Balle Dubai.

Indian Women in Dubai is a registered online community of over 37000 Indian women that often organises events and activities in aid of women's empowerment and women supporting women.

Reema Mahajan - a lifestyle influencer and advocate for women's empowerment and SMEs - who founded IWD in 2020, had this to say about this special event: "We have seen a tremendous response to the launch of our awards - with over 200 nominations in less than a week. When women support each other, incredible things happen."

Mahajan has been honoured in the Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum Global, and was also nominated as the Voice of Dubai at the Women of Excellence Awards 2021, apart from picking up the SHE Inspiration Award at the SHE awards 2020.