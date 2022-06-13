How to watch Game of Thrones prequel in UAE

The series will air on OSN+ simultaneously with the US premiere.

Photos: Supplied

By CT Desk Published: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 12:54 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 12:59 PM

House of the Dragon, the prequel to one of the most successful series of the past decade, Game of Thrones, is on its way to the UAE. An epic addition to your entertainment catalogue this summer, the series is set to air on August 22 on OSN+, the region’s exclusive home of HBO, simultaneously with the US premiere. Fans will not miss out on the global excitement with each new episode available weekly on the platform.

The ten-episode HBO Original drama series based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and tells the story of House Targaryen.

The line-up in the upcoming series includes Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen; Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, the King’s younger brother and heir to the throne; Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, daughter of the Hand of the King; Emma D’Arcy as King Viserys’ firstborn child; Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen; Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon - “The Sea Snake”; Eve Best as his wife, Princess Rhaenys Targaryen; Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole; Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King and father to Alicent.

OSN+ is available for download across all iOS and Android devices. It’s priced at $9.5 per month, with a complimentary 7-day trial.