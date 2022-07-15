UAE

Gujarat cultural event held in Dubai

Communites from six different countries participated in the event

By CT Desk

Published: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 2:17 PM

A Gujarat cultural event took place in Dubai earlier this month at Dubai World Trade Centre and Grand Excelsior Hotel.

The two-day event saw Kirtidan Gadhvi and his team perform shows that garnered amazing response from the attendees in Dubai.

Communities from six different countries participated in the event featuring a pre-Garba night and Dayro. “It is my passion to bring in culture events though I am an Ayurvedic doctor. Thanks to the Almighty and the HH Rulers of UAE that we have such a fantastic place to live. We strive to keep the cultural harmony between both the countries alive,” said Dr. Vyapti Joshi of Dyine Entertainment, the organisers of the event.


