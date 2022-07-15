Gujarat cultural event held in Dubai

12 intriguing couture collections, each of six ensembles were showcased at a first-of-its-kind fashion event in Dubai
A Gujarat cultural event took place in Dubai earlier this month at Dubai World Trade Centre and Grand Excelsior Hotel.
The two-day event saw Kirtidan Gadhvi and his team perform shows that garnered amazing response from the attendees in Dubai.
Communities from six different countries participated in the event featuring a pre-Garba night and Dayro. “It is my passion to bring in culture events though I am an Ayurvedic doctor. Thanks to the Almighty and the HH Rulers of UAE that we have such a fantastic place to live. We strive to keep the cultural harmony between both the countries alive,” said Dr. Vyapti Joshi of Dyine Entertainment, the organisers of the event.
12 intriguing couture collections, each of six ensembles were showcased at a first-of-its-kind fashion event in Dubai
From new menus to Japanese delights and more, you'll be spoilt for choice with these top dining options.
He will present his long-awaited Jo Koy – Funny Is Funny show.
Bollywood's Genelia Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh, Bhushan Kumar, Anees Bazmee and Andre Timmins among others bestowed with honour
The actors will be at a local university on June 28 to promote their latest film.
Movie's global launch will be accompanied by a unique drone show in the city.
The designer is opening a fashion studio in Dubai this month.
The play will take place at Zabeel Ladies Club, Dubai