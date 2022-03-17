Go on a shopping spree at this exhibition in Dubai

Regional leaders, influencers and visionaries will attend the event
One of Dubai’s most popular exhibitions, DIVAlicious, is back with another showcase starting tomorrow, March 20. The two-day exhibition will take place at Godolphin Ballroom, Jumeirah Emirates Towers.
Both high-end luxury designers and emerging affordable designers will display their latest ethnic and western fashion attire exclusively at DIVAlicious. Besides fashion attire, jewellery, accessories, decor, gifting, and edibles will also be a part of the exhibition. With everything under Dh2000, visitors will be spoilt for choices as the exhibition caters to men, women, and kids of all ages. Free entry and valet services from 11am till 7pm on both days.
