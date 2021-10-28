Glitz and glam at the Mid-Day International Icon Awards in Dubai

It was a star-studded affair that had the audience wonderstruck as glitterati walked the red carpet.

Photo/Supplied

By CT Report Published: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 1:38 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 1:39 PM

The Mid-Day Icons event got bigger and better this year as for the first time it went international in the avatar of the Mid-Day International Icon Awards. A series of seven awards ceremonies over two days dazzled the opulent and extravagant city of Dubai. It was a star-studded affair that had the audience wonderstruck as glitterati walked the red carpet.

Adding to the glamour of the event were none other than Vivek Suresh Oberoi, Sandeepa Dhar, Daisy Shah, Amyra Dastur, Neha Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Zareen Khan and Urvashi Rautela among many other stars. Also gracing the event were Amin Phatan and Bu Abdullah. Singer Ali Quli had the elite that attended sway to his beats with a thrilling performance.

All in all, this spectacular occasion saw different segments of the industry from health and wellness, travel and tourism, showbiz, retail, and education to real estate and infrastructure as well as the Gujarati community celebrated and honoured.