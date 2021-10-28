Glitz and glam at the Mid-Day International Icon Awards in Dubai

Legacy Fine Jewellery offering bespoke meetings for a couple of days
Local Events4 days ago
The Mid-Day Icons event got bigger and better this year as for the first time it went international in the avatar of the Mid-Day International Icon Awards. A series of seven awards ceremonies over two days dazzled the opulent and extravagant city of Dubai. It was a star-studded affair that had the audience wonderstruck as glitterati walked the red carpet.
Adding to the glamour of the event were none other than Vivek Suresh Oberoi, Sandeepa Dhar, Daisy Shah, Amyra Dastur, Neha Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Zareen Khan and Urvashi Rautela among many other stars. Also gracing the event were Amin Phatan and Bu Abdullah. Singer Ali Quli had the elite that attended sway to his beats with a thrilling performance.
All in all, this spectacular occasion saw different segments of the industry from health and wellness, travel and tourism, showbiz, retail, and education to real estate and infrastructure as well as the Gujarati community celebrated and honoured.
Legacy Fine Jewellery offering bespoke meetings for a couple of days
Local Events4 days ago
The popular singer is delighted to be back in the city for his first international concert since the pandemic.
Local Events4 days ago
The Astana Ballet Theatre troupe from Kazakhstan will stage two performances of the ballet at Dubai Opera.
Local Events4 days ago
Next stop, Korea!
Local Events4 days ago
The fashion giant tells us in an exclusive interview ahead of his Dubai visit what to expect from the event celebrating the tenth anniversary of the opening of the Armani Hotel at Burj Khalifa.
Local Events5 days ago
Conductor says European, Arab, Mediterranean and African traditions make his country’s musical customs and Dubai world fair a perfect match
Local Events1 week ago
National Day concert for the two veteran bands
Local Events1 week ago
The talented Pakistani star dropped into the Khaleej Times office today for a chat.
Local Events1 week ago