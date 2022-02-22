Gipsy Kings by Andre Reyes return to Dubai Opera next month

The famed group are known for their flamenco, rumba, salsa, and pop music.

Get ready for a night of incredible, legendary music, as the Gipsy Kings by André Reyes are heading to Dubai Opera on Wednesday March 20. You’ll be toe-tapping and humming Bamboléo in no time at all.

Led by frontman André Reyes, these sons of former Spanish gipsies are no strangers to Dubai. The Spanish band will be returning to Dubai Opera, after sell-out shows in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The famed group are known for their flamenco, rumba, salsa, and pop music, and have sold more than 20 million albums.

Throughout their hugely successful career, the Gipsy Kings introduced millions of listeners to a unique, irresistible blend of traditional flamenco styles with Western tunes and Latin rhythms through globally-popular singles such as Bamboléo and Volare, Djobi Djoba and more!

Visit dubaiopera.com to purchase tickets.