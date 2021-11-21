Gal Gadot is coming to Dubai. Be ready!

Appearing for a charity event in December

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 21 Nov 2021, 1:56 PM

Celebrity patrons including model and actress Gal Gadot and musician Melody Gardot will dazzle at a Charity Gala Dinner in Dubai to raise awareness around International Day of Persons with Disabilities. A two-day event on December 3 and 4 marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities will take place at the France Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, climaxing with a star-studded gala dinner and award ceremony at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach.

The events are being run by the philanthropic foundation, the Better World Fund, a Paris based charity using art – notably cinema to raise awareness about pressing global issues such as Women’s Rights, Education, Climate and Biodiversity.

In line with the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs), the December events will focus on people living with disabilities, with a host of global names to support the Gala Event Dinner and Auction.

Gal Gadot, who is currently appearing Netflix's Red Notice, Melody Gardot, Gabriella Zanchi and Sir Clifford LeRoy Edwards will jointly act as the patrons of the luxurious gala event. “This is one of the most pressing challenges of our time and having the support of such global icons is pivotal to the work we do,” said Manuel Collas de la Roche, President and Founder, Better World Fund. “Having their backing helps us bring these issues to a wider audience and is the only way to truly impact the world and humanity.”

The celebrities will be awarded by the Foundation during the red-carpet event, honouring them for their support of global issues, high on the UN SDG agenda. Funds raised will support the work of Dubai Cares.

In addition to the Gala Dinner, a top-level conference will bring together global leaders in the field of disabilities and business leaders tackling issues such as innovation for the disabled as well as a film screening from acclaimed local talent, Fadel AlMheiri, called Dear Mother. For more information, visit: betterworld.fund/events