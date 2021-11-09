Fugitive Kurup on Burj Khalifa

Dulquer Salmaan's film trailer to play on world's tallest building

By CT Report Published: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 10:29 AM Last updated: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 10:53 AM

As part of the promotion of the forthcoming crime thriller Kurup, based on a real-life story, the trailer of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer will play on Burj Al Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

The movie on the fugitive Sukumara Kurup, who is still absconding, releases on November 11 across Middle East in 5 Languages Malayalam, Tamil Telegu, Hindi and Kannada.

The trailer will be showcased on November 10.

This is the first time a Malayalam movie from the South Indian state of Kerala is flashing on the glassy panels of Burj Khalifa. It is an ambitious and bold effort to showcase the film’s distinctive appeal to the audience of the UAE and particularly to the Malayalis on the demographic tapestry numbering over one million.

“The mystery about Kurup was around me ever since I was born. He is the longest missing fugitive in India. Inspired from the real events, we created a movie, which took us many years to bring it from the form of an idea to that of a film. Finally, I am so happy and excited to present the work in cinemas across the world and the UAE,” said the film’s director Srinath Rajendran.

For Malayalis from the 80s the Kurup crime was an absolutely shocking and novel one - that a middle-class 30 something Sukumara Kurup from Alappuzha district, could resort to such a heinous crime, unheard of in the annals of felony.

Sukumara Kurup faked his own death by burning an unsuspecting look alike Chacko in an Ambassador car to claim his own insurance money of around US$ 11,000.

For the new generation of Keralites, Sukumara Kurup is still an unsolved mystery and the Burj Khalifa promotion is expected to raise curiosity about the tale of a fugitive still on the run for over three decades.

The film on the India’s longest absconding fugitive stars Dulquer Salmaan, Sobitha Dhulipala, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Anupama Parameshwaran Sudeesh and Saiju Kurup. The major portion of the film set against the backdrop of 1970-1990s has three National award winners on board - Banglan, Vivek Harshan and Rajakrishnan.

Kurup is also the first Indian movie to have non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles.

Dulquer Salmaan along with Sobita Dhulipala and director Srinath Rajendran are expected to walk a red carpet ahead of the movie's premiere at Reel Cinemas, Dubai Mall on Thursday, November 11.