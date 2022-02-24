From 'Da-bangg: The Tour Reloaded' to music concerts: What's happening in UAE this weekend

Embrace the weekend with these unmissable events and activities across UAE

Meet the ‘Legends of Bollywood’

By CT Desk Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 12:25 PM Last updated: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 12:31 PM

Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu will be performing in Dubai this weekend. This classic duo’s voices have epitomised love and romance for most Bollywood ballads in the past couple of decades. Now you can be part of the timeless magic of these songs at Legends of Bollywood: Alka Yagnik & Kumar Sanu, a concert on February 26, at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Go Seafood!

Dive into a rich buffet of international and local dishes for Dh115 per person at Park Regis Kris Kin’s restaurant Kris With a View, located on the 19th floor. If you love seafood, upgrade the experience for an additional Dh75. The marvellous seafood dining experience will include live frying stations for calamari and shrimps and a display of fresh lobster, prawns, mussels, salmon, and more. The chef will prepare these per your preference – grilled, steamed, baked, wok or deep fried. Every Friday, 7pm-11pm.

Dubai Pet Festival

Pet owners are in for a ‘paw-some’ event as Souk Al Marfa at Deira Islands is ready to host and celebrate the Dubai Pet Festival. It will be held at the waterfront souk and marketplace on February 27 from 2-10pm. The free-to-attend event features several engaging activities for pets and visitors such as dog training demonstrations, a Police K9 dog squad show, dog grooming demos, fancy dress competitions, cat shows, petting farms, play areas for kids, pet products exhibitors and access to animal welfare and dog adoption agencies.

Jazz Garden

Love Jazz? You are in for a treat with six acts over two nights under the stars in a relaxed garden table setting with food and drinks on offer. Featuring some of the most renowned international artists in contemporary Jazz, the Jazz Garden Super Series takes place on February 25 and February 26 at The Square, a popular outdoor concert venue in Dubai. For its 12th season, The Jazz Garden Super Series will see the likes of Purdy, Freddie Benedict, Jo Harrop and other regional and homegrown talents taking the stage. Entry to the concert is free but on a reservation basis only. Head to thejazzgarden.com for more details.

Winter Garden in Sharjah

Enjoy an immersive Winter Garden experience at City Centre Al Zahia, the newest lifestyle and retail experience in the Northern Emirates. The venue offers up F&B treats and al-fresco entertainment with an outdoor cinema complete with lounge-style seating. Visitors can enjoy the latest games, rides and attractions including ice skating, carnival games, cyber jet, arcade Games, a Snow Park Zone, a zipline complete with a bouncy castle and a carousel – guaranteed to keep each member of the family entertained. The outdoor event is on till March 15, from 4pm to 12am.

Expo 2020 Highlights

Da-bangg: The Tour Reloaded

The ‘Dabangg’ gang is set to visit Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday, February 25 with Da-bangg: The Tour Reloaded. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani, Pooja Hegde, Guru Randhawa and many others will be part of the tour taking place at the site’s DEC Arena. The show starts at 9pm.

Amit Trivedi concert

Renowned Indian singer Amit Trivedi will perform live at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Jubilee Stage on Saturday, February 26. The free-to-attend concert is slated to begin at 8.30pm.

Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan at Expo 2020

Pop and classical singer Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan is heading back to Expo 2020 Dubai to treat fans with his in-demand music. The Pakistani superstar will take to the Expo’s Jubilee Stage tonight at 9pm.

Gems at Sri Lanka Pavilion

The Sri Lankan Pavilion situated in the Opportunity District is set to be abuzz on Saturday, February 26, as visitors will have the once in a lifetime opportunity to experience the largest single assortment of sapphire masterpieces from The Island of Gems, Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka, with its vibrant past in the gem and jewellery trade, will for the first time, display an extraordinary selection of its most exclusive sapphires for public viewing, showcasing its rich national wonders and artistry.

