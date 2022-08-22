Food around the UAE: Top places to check out on August 22

Start your week at these top dining spots in the country.

By CT Desk Published: Mon 22 Aug 2022, 8:43 AM Last updated: Mon 22 Aug 2022, 8:48 AM

The Great Breakfast

Start your Monday with scrumptious breakfast treats at Majlis Al Sultan in City Center Me'aisem. Choose from the most delicious breakfast menus — whether its English, American, Oriental, Lebanese, the venue has got it all. Enjoy The Great Breakfast with prices starting from Dh29. From 8am till 12pm, everyday. To book, drop a message on Majlis Al Sultan's Instagram.

Chocolatey business lunch

Indulge in a three-course meal at Rixos Premium Dubai's Godiva Cafe as part of their business lunch menu. The offer, priced at Dh225, features a salad, a main course of either succulent beef tenderloin, aromatic seabass, or tasty chicken skewers, and a dessert of choice from a selection of delectable Godiva signatures. From 12pm till 3pm.

Express Lunch

Olea at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates is inviting guests to indulge in a lunch featuring a selection of delectable dishes from Arabic cuisine. The menu includes a cold mezze platter featuring Yalangi, Hummus Beiruti, Fattoush and dishes like Kebdet Djaj, Falafel, Cheese Rukakat, Lamb Nakanek come in the hot mezze platter. Pair that with the main course from the grill which includes dishes like Shish Tawook, Chicken Kofta, Lamb Kebabs or Lamb Kofta. Available for Dh150, from Monday till Friday, between 12:30pm and 4pm.

Summer menu

Get your hands on these summer treats at Cafe Bateel before the season leaves us. The homegrown restaurant has introduced a seasonal menu inspired by Mediterranean summer flavours. Ingredients are sourced from homegrown farms including Bateel's date groves in KSA, wheat fields in Italy, and local farms in the UAE. The new menu features a selection of nutritious fresh dishes, signature mains, delectable desserts, and refreshing beverages. Highlights include Bateel porridge, Wild Black Cod, `lemon Tart and Mediterranean Mule.

Getaway after work

Get rid of your Monday blues with a specially curated offer at Nonya, located in Taj JLT. The menu features Cereal Chicken, Crunchy Prawn Maki, and Fried Taro Dumpling with edamame and mushrooms. Pair that with Asian-inspired handcrafted cocktails on offer. Dh98 per person for any three drinks or two drinks and two bar bites. From 5pm till 8pm.

Street food fest

Sizzling Wok at Citymax, Business Bay is hosting a Street Food Fest daily from 12pm to 3pm and 7pm till midnight. From Chinese Bhel to Crispy Paneer and Chicken Lollipop, the menu features many favourites. Highlights from the mains include Bo Bun Thai and Dakgangjeong. End the experience with a special summer drink, Jigarthanda. Visit @sizzlingwokuae on Instagram for more details.