Food around the UAE: Six places to try this Tuesday

By CT Desk Published: Tue 31 May 2022, 8:01 AM Last updated: Tue 31 May 2022, 8:04 AM

Whether you fancy a delicious home delivery or eating out today, we’ve got some top tips for you

Curry Night in

Stay home in soaring temps and take advantage of delivery concept House of Curry whose signature classic biryani buckets are sure to tickle your taste buds! Apart from chicken, mutton and the Chef’s favourite Awadhi Murgh Biryani, there are vegetarian alternatives as well. You could also try fan favourite dishes like Butter Chicken, Chicken Tikka Masala and the Dal Makhani simmered overnight in Kashmiri chilli and dipped in a cream and butter gravy best paired with delicious breads and whole grain sides. Dessert and freshly squeezed drinks are available as well. Order via: chatfood

Juicy Tuesdays

Add a burst of flavour and make the most of your Tuesdays with your favourite people as you step into a world of pure tropical vibes! JUICY will be serving all those carnival feels with a Latin twist as live DJs serve up your fave afrobeats. A Taco & beverage for Dh49 (all day), plus 50% off the signature Cove Beach fruit bowl. Also from 2-5pm or 7-10pm you can enjoy unlimited mini pizzas and 4 beverages for Dh119 and unlimited cocktails for Dh199.

Business Lunch

The Crossing at the H Dubai has introduced a curated menu for its Business Lunch offering. Guests can enjoy a lavish weekday lunch (noon until 4pm) for Dh95 per person for a 2-course menu and Dh125 for a three-course menu (includes dessert). Both menus include dal/ salad and rice or a choice of bread. Diners can also select a glass of grape for an extra Dh29.

Ladies Night

If you’re craving kebabs, curries, Bollywood music and jaw-dropping Dubai Skyline views, then High Note is a great bet. This cool rooftop destination is offering ladies three drinks and shisha for Dh49 every Tuesday, 9pm onwards. And today, singer Fahmil Khan will be performing live. So what are you waiting for? It’s time to ring your girl friends and plan the perfect mid-week outing. At Aloft Al Mina Hotel, Mankhool. Call 058 591 8153

Taste of Asia

Serving up a fusion spin on authentic Asian cuisines, Halo Halo at EDGE Creekside Hotel has introduced its Taste of Asia Offer on a variety of set menus. Savour the best dishes from five brand new delicious set menus – Crazy Pho You, Pad Thai – in love with you, This Is How We Roll, Be-Leaf-Me and Eat. Pray. Love - Baliness. Menu highlights include aromatic Vietnamese pho bowls, mouth-watering Indonesian meats and flavourful Thai curries. Valid till June 30. Lunch 12-3pm and dinner 6-10pm, Saturday to Thursday, at Dh89 and Dh99 per person.

Lebanese delights

Enjoy the best of Lebanese cuisine at the renovated and reopened DIFC branch of Al Safadi Restaurant in Sheikh Zayed Road. Diners can expect rich sun-kissed Mediterranean flavours with the delicate spices and herbs of the Levant. In addition, the menu includes cold and hot appetizers, soups, meat dishes, shawarma, sandwiches, barbecue, refreshing juices, cold beverages, and mouthwatering desserts.