Food around the UAE: Six places to try on September 13

Whether it's a fun Ladies Night or tempting food offers, we've got you covered for Tuesday

By CT Desk Published: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 8:26 AM Last updated: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 8:30 AM

Enjoy Ladies Night

Ladies, if you want an unrivaled night out with your BFFs, try Seven Sisters on the first level of the JW Marriott Marquis. There’s an enticing Ladies Night offer priced at Dh100 (7-10pm) and Dh120 (10pm-1am) for a dish from the Nikkei Fusion Menu as well as unlimited beverages for three hours. Expect a lively environment with music from fantastic DJs to which you can dance the night away. Every Tuesday.

Grab a bao

Baofriend has opened in Dubai Digital Park – a funky, fun restaurant serving bao and Asian fusion cuisine. Comprising a more refined version of Asian food truck favourites with a heavy emphasis on baos, the menu at Baofriend offers breakfast, bao, small plates, maki, bowls and desserts. Guests can expect highlights like shakshuka bao, Baofriend matcha pancakes, and smashed avocado and nori toastie for breakfast, while the bao selection includes a wide range of options such as miso eggplant bao, garlic miso braised short rib, 7 spice pulled chicken, and coconut crusted jumbo prawn, plus more. For mains, find tempting dishes like the katsu baoger, ramen kimchi, Thai red curry, and wok fried udon, before finishing on a sweet note with desserts such as a steamed bao sundae with honeycomb, miso caramel sauce and dark chocolate, or the caramelized pashmak bao with pistachio halva mousse, pomegranate and rose water.

Indulge in Italian delights

Enjoy Italian dishes at Eataly’s new location in Dubai Hills Mall. The expansive menu features Italian favourites including Eataly’s iconic signature pizza and pasta dishes, as well as a variety of salads, breads – panini, focaccia, more – and classic meals to go.

Sample a new menu

Timo restaurant at Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel has launched an eclectic new menu with elevated Italian dishes. Enjoy a variety of dishes including Bruschetta, Searead Scallops, Josper Char-Grilled Octopus, Carpaccio and Tartare and main course dishes like White Truffle Pizza, Quattro Fromaggi, Vegan Tortellini, Cannelloni, Linguine Lobster, Gnocchi, Shrimp Saffron Risotto. The must-try desserts include Tiramisu, Chocolate Lava Cake and Signature Gelato, perfect to end on a sweet note.

Try a chic Ladies Night

Don’t miss ‘Paris La Nuit’ at L’apero, Sofitel Dubai Downtown, on Tuesdays from 7pm-9pm. The experience is inspired by glamorous French nights and includes 25% off the a la carte menu, as well as free-flowing sparkling grapes and nibbles. Priced at Dh99 per person. Call 04 503 6333 to book.

Let loose with your BFFs

With the ‘Her Name is Fashion’ Ladies Night experience, walk the runway and let loose with your girlfriends at Dubai’s fashionable, urban hangout, Melrose Bar & Lounge, Paramount Hotel Midtown. A two-hour experience with DJ Moei on the deck along with unlimited bubbly, bites and absolute looks, will be an evening to remember! Priced at Dh99 per lady, every Tuesday from 5pm onwards (for a two-hour experience).