Food around the UAE: 3 vegan bites to try on September 20

From pizza to dessert, we've got you covered with these fab options

By CT Desk Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 8:24 AM Last updated: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 8:28 AM

Pizza time

Luigia has created 11 new pizza flavours for vegan and vegetarian guests who have a preference for plant-based dishes or those with dietary requirements. The vegan selection includes Marinara Classica (tomato sauce, basil, oregano, and garlic), Veganella (red pacchetelle tomato, black olive and onion cream, escarole, and crusco pepper), Libanese (chickpeas puree, onions, chili, fresh spinach, fried chickpeas, and sliced almonds), and Speziatella (red pacchetelle tomatoes, spicy oil, turnip tops, pine nuts, and tarallo pugliese).

Try a maki roll

Among the four new dishes introduced by 3Fils in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, is a Vegan Maki Roll which uses broccolini tempura paired with sauteed shimeji mushroom and sweet mango rolled in nori and sushi rice. On top, the maki is finished with dabs of truffle paste made with brown button mushrooms and truffle oil, and is garnished with broccolini bits, chili curls, and drizzled with vegan curry mayo. This dish is priced at Dh26.

Indulge in gelato

Vegan and gluten-free gelato options at Italian brand Pedalo include Peaches and Dream, a delightful combination of rich and creamy peach and melon gelato combined with fresh fruit purees rippled through for a double dose of fruity sweetness and Mojito Magic, sweet and sour lime and mint balanced out nicely by the Pedalo touch.