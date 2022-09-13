Final line-up revealed for first-ever Coke Studio Live in Dubai

Karakoram, Young Stunners and Faisal Kapadia have been added to the previously announced list of artists

By CT Desk Published: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 10:10 AM Last updated: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 10:15 AM

The complete line-up of exciting artists for Dubai’s first-ever Coke Studio Live show has been announced, with sensations Karakoram, dynamic rap duo Young Stunners and the iconic Faisal Kapadia all set to share the stage with previously announced artists Ali Sethi, Hassan Raheem, Shae Gill and Justin Bibis.

Neo progressive music group Karakoram will bring their signature rock style to Dubai having stolen the show on the latest season of Coke Studio with their metal masterpiece Yeh Dunya.

Young Stunners will bring the heat with their incredible rap personas and captivating stage presence.

Faisal Kapadia’s sublime vocals, best known from his legendary band Strings, are the perfect addition to what promises to be a night for the history books.

Along with Coke Studio stalwart Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, who gave us one of the biggest songs of the year with Pasoori, fans can groove to the eclectic vibes of Hassan Raheem and viral sensations Justin Bibis.

With visionary producer and curator Zulfiqar (Xulfi) Jabbar Khan at the helm, the concert will also feature an excellent line-up of instrumentalists who will deliver a signature experience, including Annan Noukhez, Zain Peerzada, Bilawal Lahooti, Omair Farooq, Veeru Shan, Saad ul Hasan, Haider Ali, Haider Ali Tafu, Yusuf Ramay, Melvin Arthur, Awais Kazmi, Action Zain and Aziz Kazi.

With over 13 million subscribers on YouTube, over 4 billion views on digital platforms and streaming in over 184 markets, Coke Studio has been embraced as a major platform for singers, songwriters and more from Pakistan, India, and across the region.

The much-awaited Coke Studio Live Concert will take place Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on October 14, with tickets on sale now. For more information, visit: Coke Studio Live | Coca-Cola Arena Dubai (coca-cola-arena.com)

Coca-Cola Middle East is also giving music lovers the chance to win tickets to Coke Studio Live on the purchase of Coca-Cola® special edition 330ml cans.