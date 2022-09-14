Festive Souk to be held in Dubai

Fashionistas can head down to Address Hotel on September 24.

By CT Desk Published: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 4:03 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 4:08 PM

Ensemble Dubai, a multi-brand store for leading Pakistani and Indian designers like Sania Maskatiya, Elan, Sabyasachi, Sonia Mahajan, Maria B., Rizwan Beg, Faiza Saqlain, Rabhas by Ekta and Haris Shakeel, is holding a Festive Souk on Saturday, September 24 at the Address Hotel – Dubai Mall (Diamond Ballroom), from 11am to 8pm.

Forty designers will be participating, including several of those listed above.

Ensemble Dubai is located at 259, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, and can be contacted on 04 385 4543 for any queries.