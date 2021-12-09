Fashion Week 2021 to showcase continuity and hope

Local and international designers will share the stage at this unique event in Dubai.

Photos: Supplied

Thu 9 Dec 2021

Are you ready for a fashion event with a theatrical twist, a first in the UAE? Fashion Week 2021 is a three-day fashion extravaganza, scheduled from December 16-18 at Arena - IMG Worlds of Adventure.

Shining the spotlight on the finest line-up of local and international designers, this glamorous three-day event seeks to delight style influencers, and fashion enthusiasts with iconic presentations.

Most designers have created their ensembles consciously, with a focus on stirring economic sustainability for the last mile creator.

Curated by global fashion experts, showcasing the best MENA and Asia designers, this immersive fashion experience offers an exceptional line-up - Rabia Z and Ameera Ahli (House of IKAT), Angelo Estera, Varoin Marwah, Behnoode, Atelier Zuhra, Nivedita Saboo, Rocky S, Victor Closet, Limak by Kamil, Lara Fashion, Muhammad Noman Ansari, and Amato by Furne One.

Saif Ali Khan, Managing Director of Supreme Events who are presenting the shows, says, “In keeping with the country’s stance, reflecting the vision of the leaders, we are reinventing fashion showcasing and establishing the UAE’s top spot as a category leader, once again. We want to stir awareness for our local designers and ignite curiosity amongst international fashion enthusiasts and bridge accessibility to create business opportunities."

Kevin Oliver, Director/Producer Fashion Week 2021, says “Fashion Week 2021 also aims at shining the light on the massive local and regional talent. The designers will be able to showcase their designs in a quality setting, where we take care of their brand positioning with great professionalism and remarkable execution from the start to the end. Our aim is to bring nothing but the very best for our talent and to our audiences.”

Alongside the glamour of the fashion show, is a community initiative termed ‘Bazaar’ which will display unique products from local micro and small businesses. Dubbed as one of the largest fashion events in the region, it lays ground for several opportunities for established designers and brands.

A special segment is a talent show, in association with Splash Fashions, where fashion schools will showcase their talent and the top three fashion students will get a chance to custom make a collection that will be presented on the ramp.

Fashion Week 2021 is designed with the aim of celebrating fashion in the region and especially in the UAE.