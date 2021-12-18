Fashion Week 2021 gets off to a stylish start in Dubai

Day one and two of the event featured exceptional collections from renowned designers.

An Atelier Zuhra design (Photos: Shihab)

By CT Desk Published: Sat 18 Dec 2021, 11:30 AM Last updated: Sat 18 Dec 2021, 12:07 PM

The ongoing Fashion Week 2021 is showcasing Asia’s finest designers and their exceptional collections. Being held at The Arena, IMG Worlds of Adventure, on an exquisite purpose-built ramp, the event is a three-day long fashion extravaganza which promises to delight every fashion lover and style influencer.

“In keeping with the trajectory set by the Rulers of Dubai, we created this Fashion Week to support designers. Our aim is to revive the business of fashion, stirring livelihood generation for the farmer who grows fiber, weavers, mills, embroidery craft workers, tailors. It is time to shine the spotlight on designers, choreographers, make-up and hair artists, models, light- sound producers, to give them a platform to shine on post pandemic,” says Founder & Producer of Fashion Week 2021 Saif Ali Khan, who also spearheads Supreme Events, the producers of this event.

Kevin Oliver’s choreography sets this event apart from most fashion weeks of the past. This was pure theatrics. The music performances, the interplay of light turned the stoic models into thespians! The high quality of production, associated with both Saif Ali Khan and Kevin Oliver, ensured that Fashion Week 2021, sets a high bar, for showcasing style.

Some highlights from Thursday's shows (Day One):

HOUSE OF IKAT

Rabia Z & Ameera Al Ahli, are sisters who collectively founded ‘House of Ikat’ to revive their Emirati and Uzbeki heritage. Using a treasure trove of Ikat prints, gifted to them by their grandmother, they contemporized local fashion staples like the Emirati mukhawar.

Whilst Rabia Z’s silhouettes were modest yet modern, with a touch of feminine flow, Ameera showcased edgy, luxury streetwear. Both collections mirrored the wide vocabulary of womenswear in the region.

Atelier Zuhra

Emirati designer Atelier Zuhra (design pictured above) showcased a ‘Rebirth Collection’ celebrating Dubai’s love for grace and elegance.

Rich, high-quality fabrics, crafted with finesse, in an ethereal colour palette of emerald greens, fuchsia and romantic yellows, were all inspired by the beauty of the ocean. Representative of the designer’s vision, this collection was designed to make every woman feel chic yet comfortable.

The Victor Closet

Created for the unconventional, courageous and confident man, this collection highlighted the three-designer unique signature and vision for creating avant garde, statement streetwear pieces. Paying great attention to detail, from hand stitching to finesse of cut, the designers have perfected every ensemble by focusing on details. This is not a collection for the faint-hearted, but a choice for those who want to be on the cutting edge of style.

Angelo Estera

Channeling a winter ball hosted by the Russian Czar in the early 19th century, Angelo Estera dipped into pages of Russian History to recreate this in a contemporary context. Echoing with elegance and preciousness of luxury, the designer used rich brocades, French lace, diaphanous tulle, texturing with a rare caviar beading embellishment to create ensembles fit for modern royalty. Angelo’s couture skills were visible through his highly technical construction of ball gowns and exquisitely crafted boning fits.

Alongside the glamour of the event is a community initiative termed ‘Bazaar’, which displayed delightful products from the region's micro and small businesses owners.

Highlights from Friday (Day Two):

The highlight of the day was the opening show, a unique initiative aimed at fostering upcoming designers, specially created by Raza Baig of Splash Fashions and Saif Ali Khan of Supreme Events, in keeping with their continued commitment to shine the light on emerging talent.

Emerging Talent and Fashion Show by Splash Fashions

The opening show which highlighted emerging talent, selected by Splash Fashions, and the winner of the FAD Emerging Talent Show was Areej RIMAWI. Fashion Week 2021 proved to be the trampoline from which she launched her modern and modest collection. And RIMAWI’s collection was a perfect example of Dubai’s modest style with a touch of culture.

Limak by Kamil

A designer inspired by his roots, Kamil honed his passion to evolve as an expert in glamourous formal attire. Kamil’s collections were elegantly constructed, with the sense of drama. Having designed for Sri Lankan celebrities, international beauty pageants like Miss Universe, Miss International, and Supermodel Of The World, Limak by Kamil showcased the same touch of class in Dubai. His design story revolved around a touch of vintage with a modern twist, perfect for Dubai’s red carpet.

Varoin Marwah

‘Upwards and Onwards’ made a meaningful and positive impact, raising hope. Marwah’s strong stripes, geometrics, fine cuts, were sharply edited; his hand painted motifs, a subtle reminder of rising and getting past the pandemic challenges. But the showstoppers were Marwah’s womenswear. A sleekly designed a capsule collection, with a wonderful fit, showing the designer’s ability to reflect the refinement and finesse expected by the power woman of today.

Rocky S

Known for his signature styling of Bollywood Divas, Rocky’s newest collection is an ode to the Galactic world. The shimmer and glittering starlight reflected through a combination of classic black and antique gold, was sheer and shiny. The detailed sparkling sequin embroideries gave it an edge.

