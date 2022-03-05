Fashion exhibition in Dubai to be headlined by celebrity designer Vikram Phadnis

From 'Da-bangg: The Tour Reloaded' to music concerts: What's happening in UAE this weekend
Embrace the weekend with these unmissable events and activities across UAE
Local Events1 week ago
Great news for fashionistas in the UAE! The PosH-RacK & Atelier Spring Edit exhibition is back to colour your summer wardrobes with vibrant clothes, jewellery and accessories as well as offer a range of lifestyle products.
Meet with renowned celebrity designer Vikram Phadnis and shop from his curated collection of Indo-Western resort wear - the Spring Summer Edit 2022 - launching in Dubai for the first time.
Also browse collections showcasing everyday luxe from UAE's home grown brands ESSA and Pungu Awtani, enjoy detailed work from Mehreen Noorani, fusion wear and a pleated collection from Tasuvure by Sonal Saraf, boho chic looks from Nipa Badiani, a new quirky shirt collection from Richa Goenka, and timeless pieces from Legacy Fine Jewellery that could become wardrobe essentials.
Nishkara will unveil their collection of light and affordable charm necklaces bracelets and rings, Amaira Couture and Sanam Tamanna will launch their destination wedding and summer collections; Isharya, Mahinsworld and Mimosa Jewels and Pallavi Puri also all have designs to watch out for.
The event will be held on Tuesday, March 8 from 9am-8pm at Project Strategy & Design Rooms Level P2, VIDA Hotel, Emirates Hills. Entry is free, and parking is available.
Embrace the weekend with these unmissable events and activities across UAE
Local Events1 week ago
The event will also feature stars like Saiee Manjrekar and Sonakshi Sinha, among others.
Local Events1 week ago
Head out on a weekday and enjoy diverse cuisine at these top spots.
Local Events1 week ago
The popular American band will perform in the city in May 2022.
Local Events1 week ago
The famed group are known for their flamenco, rumba, salsa, and pop music.
Local Events1 week ago
He will perform alongside a stellar line-up as part of Expo 2020 Comedy Club.
Local Events1 week ago
Make the most of your day off with Sunday brunches and more in the UAE
Local Events1 week ago