Fashion exhibition in Dubai to be headlined by celebrity designer Vikram Phadnis

The event also features many other popular designers and brands' jewellery and fashion collections as well as lifestyle products.

By CT Desk Published: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 11:10 AM Last updated: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 11:22 AM

Great news for fashionistas in the UAE! The PosH-RacK & Atelier Spring Edit exhibition is back to colour your summer wardrobes with vibrant clothes, jewellery and accessories as well as offer a range of lifestyle products.

Meet with renowned celebrity designer Vikram Phadnis and shop from his curated collection of Indo-Western resort wear - the Spring Summer Edit 2022 - launching in Dubai for the first time.

Also browse collections showcasing everyday luxe from UAE's home grown brands ESSA and Pungu Awtani, enjoy detailed work from Mehreen Noorani, fusion wear and a pleated collection from Tasuvure by Sonal Saraf, boho chic looks from Nipa Badiani, a new quirky shirt collection from Richa Goenka, and timeless pieces from Legacy Fine Jewellery that could become wardrobe essentials.

Nishkara will unveil their collection of light and affordable charm necklaces bracelets and rings, Amaira Couture and Sanam Tamanna will launch their destination wedding and summer collections; Isharya, Mahinsworld and Mimosa Jewels and Pallavi Puri also all have designs to watch out for.

The event will be held on Tuesday, March 8 from 9am-8pm at Project Strategy & Design Rooms Level P2, VIDA Hotel, Emirates Hills. Entry is free, and parking is available.