Fashion designer Lara hopes Fashion Week 2021 brings joy amidst pandemic

She will be showcasing a unique abaya collection at the upcoming event.

Sun 12 Dec 2021

Fashion designer Lara, a graduate of American University, UAE, who is currently pursuing a Double Masters degree from London, opened up on the inspiration behind her work and brand ahead of her participation at the upcoming Fashion Week 2021 in Dubai.

“I got the idea of coming up with Lara Fashion when I was frequently asked by my friends, family, acquaintances and even strangers about my abayas and style. I started giving them ideas for designing and later thought of sharing my ideas and designs by launching Lara Fashion.

Lara’s idea of abayas is a fusion of Arabic heritage with a dash of European grace. Her unique designs are available in a wide variety of colours.

She says she designs only three pieces per collection as “every female is unique and exceptional in their own way” and each abaya “depicts an inspiring story”.

Excerpts from a chat with Lara:

What is the inspiration behind your brand?

Brand development is a crucial process and every brand should be unique and exquisite while catering to the interests of the consumer base. Blending different, individual styles to get a more refined and creative outcome has usually been a motivating factor for me. On the lines of this idea, I have created a brand infusing Arab culture with a hint of European finesse.

What are some of your key achievements in the recent past?

Some of my key achievements include obtaining an advanced degree and the establishment of a successful brand.

I hold a Master’s degree in diplomacy and security from the American University, UAE. Recently, I have successfully launched Lara Fashion and participated in the Dubai Fashion Week as the youngest designer amongst the cognoscenti and renowned designers. I view fashion weeks as an amazing initiative to boost motivation within young designers like me. I am inspired by various reputed designers showcasing their talent and feel proud to be a part of it.

Tell us about the collection you are displaying at Fashion Week 2021.

Since every generation boasts of a unique fashion statement, I have opted to display timeless designs covering various styles of different generations, including styles incorporating assorted colours from each generation. The different designs displayed here depict different timeless fashion statements.

For any passionate designer who wishes to highlight his/her thoughtfully crafted creations, Fashion Week 2021 is one of the most prominent, global platforms. Hence, I chose this platform for showcasing my designs.

The pandemic has been a jolt, affecting countless individuals globally. However, as I consider myself to be an optimistic person, I can surely say that showcasing my collection at FW2021 will give hope and joy even in this scenario. Hence, I wish to express my ideas and optimism succinctly at the show itself. I will be honoured to share my views through this platform.

Fashion Week 2021 will be held at The Arena, IMG Worlds of Adventure from December 16-18.