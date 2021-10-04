Fashion Carnival to draw shoppers in Dubai

National Day concert for the two veteran bands
Local Events1 week ago
Don’t know what to wear for Diwali? Want all your festive shopping to be done in one place? Don’t fret.
With the excitement of festive season in the air, Riwaaz is back with yet another one of its exclusive fashion and lifestyle exhibitions, India Fashion Carnival.
Riwaaz will be welcoming over 60 exhibitors from around the world, and giving its visitors a vast variety to choose from in designer clothing, men’s wear, jewellery, accessories, home decor, kids’ wear, gifting solutions and lots more.
Don’t miss the opportunity to check out the unique yet affordable collections by each exhibitor at the event.
The two-day weekend exhibition will be held in Hotel Taj Dubai, Business Bay on October 8 and 9.
National Day concert for the two veteran bands
Local Events1 week ago
The talented Pakistani star dropped into the Khaleej Times office today for a chat.
Local Events1 week ago
Fabrizio Plessi's month-long display marks the public opening of the Italian Cultural Institute in Abu Dhabi.
Local Events1 week ago
One legendary brand gives the internal combustion engine one final hurrah in Dubai
Local Events1 week ago
The Indian cricketer is in the UAE for the T20 World Cup tournament.
Local Events1 week ago
‘Magic of Indian Weddings’ provides a deeper perspective into traditional rituals such as ‘kanyadaan.’
Local Events1 week ago
Performance part of Dubai Shopping Festival events
Local Events1 week ago
Mehwish Hayat and Vasay Chaudhry among stellar line-up at Dubai event.
Local Events1 week ago