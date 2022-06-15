Experience the magic of big-screen spectacle Elvis at Dubai Opera for one night only

Published: Wed 15 Jun 2022

Experience the acoustic wonder of the Dubai Opera’s Auditorium for the UAE Gala Screening of Elvis, the big-screen spectacle from Warner Bros. Pictures and visionary, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann that explores the life and music of Elvis Presley. The film, which will be screened at Dubai Opera on Thursday, June 23, stars Austin Butler (as Elvis) and Oscar winner Tom Hanks.

A must-see event film, Elvis’s story is seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). As told by Parker, the film delves into the complex dynamic between the two spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

Tickets are on sale now, priced from Dh95 per person