Enjoy 'Diwali Night' in Dubai

Local Events4 days ago
UAE-based reality show star and entrepreneur Padma Ramachandran is bringing back popular show ‘Diwali Night’ Friday, October 29, at the Raj Mahal Theatre, Bollywood Parks Dubai.
The 2019 event - The Padma Show presents Diwali Night - boasted an audience of over 5000 with more than 100 performers from the UAE and stars from Bollywood and South Indian cinema attending.
The show is aimed at promoting local talent to perform on stage, especially after the Covid lockdown. Padma, CEO of Strikers Dance & Entertainment Services, asserted that she wanted to spread positivity through her company’s events.
At Friday’s event, South Indian singer Nikhil Mathew will perform along with some local artists. There will also be Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood dance performances, singing, fashion shows, live competitions and much more.
Tickets are priced between Dh50 - 100, which includes an entry into Bollywood Parks, and the Raj Mahal Theatre.
