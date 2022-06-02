Emirati singer Alira sets international record in India for his song of unity

The new record was achieved with a support cast of nearly 500 people.

By CT Desk Published: Thu 2 Jun 2022, 9:29 AM Last updated: Thu 2 Jun 2022, 9:32 AM

Emirati hitmaker Alira has set a new International Wonder Book of Records in India with the biggest ensemble cast for a 7-minute single song production.

In the event organized by a property company, Alira was flown to Mumbai for a reprisal of his performance at Expo 2020 Dubai where he launched his 7-minute original song We Are One.

A representative from International Wonder Book of Records confirmed on June 1 that Alira and the company have been entered into the record for the unique feat.

In Mumbai, the new record was achieved with a support cast of nearly 500 people, of which 195 carried the different flags of the world as Alira yet again sang his original song of unity.

Alira, in his all-white princely suit, gave a phenomenal performance. We Are One—a fusion of gospel, R&B and pop—drives home a powerful message of love and acceptance, with a chorus of unity in diversity.

Applause and cheers rang out at the packed grand ballroom of the Seven Eleven Hotels and Club as the musical production unfolded, which ended with the UAE and Indian flags raised on stage as Alira was surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd waving the flags of the world.

In a speech at the end of the performance, Alira praised the unique ties of the UAE and India, and called for creating more opportunities for the younger generation to thrive.

“Let’s strive to strengthen our relationship. Let’s create hope for our children and our children’s children because they are our future. And most importantly let’s come together as one. Let’s realize our vision of life through each other’s eyes and push each other through victory because when we have each other, we have everything,” Alira said.