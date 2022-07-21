Electronic dance music sensation DJ Nucleya to perform in Dubai

He's known for his transcendent blend of EDM with other genres.

By CT Desk Published: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 2:32 PM Last updated: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 2:38 PM

Are you ready for the EDM party of the year? EDM sensation and top Electronic Music Producer of India, DJ Nucleya, is coming back to Dubai, courtesy of organizers Spotlight Entertainment.

DJ Nucleya will be performing live on Saturday, July 30, at Agenda, Media City. All electronic music lovers should experience this one of a kind artist, who has earned massive acclaim for his transcendent blend of EDM with folk-cultural, classical, typical desi music and more. Nucleya's music is a bridge that connects EDM with a variety of music genres.

His accolades include bagging the Best Electronica Single at the Global Indian Music Awards for the tracks Little Loto and Jungle Raja featuring Divine.

He was also nominated for Best Music Album for the movie Kapoor & Sons at the Mirchi Music Awards and Filmfare Awards, and received a nomination for Best Indian Act at the MTV Europe Awards. He’s also been the opening act for some of the biggest names in the industry such as Skrillex and Major Lazer. Tickets priced at Dh150 are available on www.bookmyshow.com and dubai.platinumlist.net