Dulquer Salmaan to premiere Kurup in Dubai

The thriller is set to release this weekend

by Ambica Sachin Published: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 6:13 PM Last updated: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 6:22 PM

It’s raining stars in Dubai is all we can say. The latest to grace our city is South Indian heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan who will be in town this Thursday, November 11 for the premiere of his thriller Kurup.

He will be joined by co-star Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven) and director Srinath Rajendran.

The trio will walk a red carpet at Reel Cinemas, The Dubai Mall followed by a screening of the movie.

Dulquer was last pictured in the UAE when he was awarded the Golden Visa by the Department of Culture and Tourism, in September in Abu Dhabi.

Based on a real-life incident in Kerala in, Kurup is the story of “India’s longest wanted fugitive” Sukumara Kurup who had a long history with the local police, and the mystery surrounding his death.

The movie also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko and Maya Menon.

As a mark of the huge popularity enjoyed by the Malayalam star in the region, Burj Khalifa will reportedly light up with images from the much-anticipated movie on November 10.