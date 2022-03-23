Dubai's 'entertainment power couple' granted UAE Golden Visa

The young designer is in the city to launch her latest resort collection
In only a few years, Shaaista Khan Osman and Osman Osman have made significant strides in the UAE and especially Dubai. The couple made the bold move of relocating their family and expanding their event and lifestyle business, Blu Blood, from South Africa to the UAE.
Blu Blood was an integral part in opening up the entertainment industry during the pandemic.
“We are truly humbled and grateful to receive the UAE Golden Visa, and we would like to thank the UAE for bestowing this honour and considering us worthy to receive this privilege. The prosperity that comes from this advantage allows us to pursue our full potential in the UAE and to further invest into the vibrant entertainment industry here. Our accomplishments would not have been possible without all the amazing patrons who have supported and encouraged us during our journey and we are incredibly grateful to be a part of the amazing energy of Dubai and the UAE. Blu Blood has been woven into the tapestry of Dubai’s entertainment scene, the stage has been set and the show must go on,” shared Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman, MD and CEO and founders of Blu Blood.
With the unprecedented times of the pandemic, Blu Blood forged forward by staging the world’s first live indoor Bollywood concert in August 2020, Sonu Nigam: The Light, followed by other sold-out music and comedy events across the region.
Dubai’s “Entertainment Power Couple” joins the likes of other distinguished entrepreneurs and prominent celebrities who have received this prestigious accolade.
