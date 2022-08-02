Dubai's 2nd Arc music festival to bring together local and international DJs

Nine prominent names will headline the event on August 20.

Published: Tue 2 Aug 2022

A host of international and local Djs will be performing at Dubai’s 10-Hour 2nd Arc music festival on August 20.

The 2nd Arc event presented by events company OctoMad, will feature nine prominent local and global electronic DJs, stunning visual production and a high octane party.

In association with Bluechip investments, the music fest is expected to draw over 3,000 fans to enjoy magnetic live performances of iconic artists in the electronic music industry. Featuring stunning production, stage design, lighting, and visuals, the line-up includes international DJs Hosh, Ivan Masa, Stan Kolev and Teenage Mutants and local DJs Cattaree, Kade B, Susanna, KMZ, and MAZ.

Firas Kazi of OctoMad commented, “Our events are designed to connect people through music, creativity, and dance. The 2nd Arc event follows the successful events we have produced this year and will feature highly-anticipated performances that will send fans to a whole new cyberculture dimension.”

The 2nd Arc Music festival will take place underground at Sound Stage 3, Dubai Studio City and tickets are priced at Dh175 and are available on https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/84322/octomad-arc-2