Dubai Shopping Festival: Frontman of Rammstein Till Lindemann to perform in city

Rammstein's hits include 'Du Hast Me' from 'The Matrix' soundtrack.

Photo: Supplied

By CT Report Published: Sun 12 Dec 2021, 12:10 PM

You probably remember them from the soundtrack of The Matrix - German NDH band Rammstein’s Du Hast Me was one of the many memorable tracks from the now iconic film.

There’s some good news for Rammstein fans in the UAE - Till Lindemann, frontman of the band - is heading to Dubai to perform on January 4 at the Coca-Cola Arena. He is presenting his solo project Lindemann in Dubai on his birthday as part of a limited European tour.

Till is known in the music world for his powerful voice and theatrical extraordinary performances, full of pyrotechnics, visual effects, and costumes.

In his first not-to-be-missed show in the UAE organised by M Premiere, concert-goers can expect Lindemann’s unique musical style, an impressive on-stage drive, and some incredible charisma in performances of both well-known and favourite songs, as well as his latest releases.

The Birthday concert is an official event of the upcoming Dubai Shopping Festival that will take place from December 15, 2021 – January 30, 2022.

The event is for ages over 16 only and requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours of the event (not earlier than January 2, 2022, 19:00 GST). As per Dubai Government guidelines, standing is permitted and patrons must adhere to all Covid-19 protocols.

Early-bird limited tickets starting from Dh200 are available to purchase at www.coca-cola-arena.com. VIP lounges reservations: 050 8702674