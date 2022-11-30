Dubai: Robbie Williams and Ed Godrich debut art exhibition at Sotheby’s

Published: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 11:54 AM Last updated: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 11:56 AM

Here’s your chance to take a peek inside pop icon Robbie Williams’ artistic mind. Until December 16, Sotheby’s Dubai is hosting a solo exhibition of paintings by Robbie Williams and his creative partner, Ed Godrich. Under the name Williams Godrich, the exhibition – titled ‘Black and White Paintings II’ – features 15 never-before-seen monochrome paintings.

The exhibition was unveiled in the DIFC on November 29 in the presence of the artists. Among the guests was Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

Hala Badri with Katia Nounou-Boeuiz, Robbie Williams, Ed Godrich and Hugo Cobb at the opening of the exhibition at Sotheby's Dubai

“Dubai has a special place in my heart, and it feels particularly fitting that after ringing in the New Years in the city, I will be closing the year by unveiling my art here. This show is the next step in sharing mine and Ed’s creative vision with the world, and I hope that the feelings of curiosity and positivity that fueled our art will resonate with everyone who comes to the exhibition,” said Robbie Williams.

A partnership built on, in their own words, “friendship, communication, respect and trust”, Robbie and Ed bonded over a love of abstract art, as well as music, which encouraged them to create together as an artist duo. In five years, they have created works with an aesthetic deeply rooted in a nostalgia for the 1990s music scene: vibrant, euphoric and pulsating with life.

In May 2022, the artist duo exhibited their paintings publicly for the very first time, in an exhibition at Sotheby’s London. Now, Sotheby’s Dubai is hosting the next step in their artistic journey, with a new body of works that builds on the themes explored in the first iteration. Following on from the female names that adorned the previous exhibition, all fifteen paintings in this showcase are titled after popular men’s names from the 1980s. Together, they feel that these are “the names that define the eighties, an influential era, which has inspired our art”, many representing people that they knew.

“We are thrilled to be hosting ‘Williams Godrich’ for their first exhibition in the Middle East. The UAE has a thriving art scene, and through their many years of collaborative artistic expression, Robbie and Ed encapsulate the spirit of creativity that is blossoming here,” said Katia Nounou Boueiz, Head of Sotheby’s UAE.

The exhibition will be open from Monday to Thursday 10am-6pm; Friday 10am-2pm and Saturday-Sunday 11am-3pm.

The exhibition will be closed from December 1-4 for the UAE public holiday