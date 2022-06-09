Dubai: Pallavi Puri to showcase latest summer and Eid collection

The fashion exhibition will be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

By CT Desk Published: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 10:13 AM

Celebrity fashion designer Pallavi Puri is set to showcase her latest Summer and Eid collection in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on June 11 and 15, respectively. In Dubai, the upcoming collection will be on display at her studio in Onyx Tower, and in Abu Dhabi, at the St. Regis Hotel. Pallavi’s new collection blends and harmonises colours and materials that are both stylish and comfortable. The designs have been made keeping in mind the requisites of a quintessential vacation.

“The new collection features fabric that is breathable, the silhouettes are unconfined and the colour palette is pastel,” said Pallavi Puri. “The Eid collection (in contrast) is glamorous and extravagant. Eid outfits demonstrate a beautiful play of bright hues and vivid patterns exuding a royal charm. Both the lines presented in this show are diametrical in essence yet offer the unique class, cuts and designs.”

The celebrity designer has been immensely popular with the Middle East audience because of her creations crafted for this market. Her Emirati collection is an ode to the women of this region, who are the epitome of traditionalism and modernity.