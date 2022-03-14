Dubai musician Glenn Perry organises concert for peace

The event will be held at the Dubai Music School premises both live and virtually.

Photo: Supplied

By CT Desk Published: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 9:01 AM

Dubai musician and the founder-director of one of the oldest music schools in Dubai, Glenn Perry, is organising the ‘Global Peace Event 2022’, to be held live and virtually from March 18-20 at Dubai Music School from 7pm onwards.

Perry has organised this concert to promote love and peace in a world embroiled in conflicts of all kinds.

The veteran musician has been involved with several humanitarian causes in the past and also penned a song for victims of Covid-19, called Live Like A Man.

To receive an invitation to the free live concert and to watch the virtual performances on social media, send an email to glennperrymusic@gmail.com