UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai musician Glenn Perry organises concert for peace

The event will be held at the Dubai Music School premises both live and virtually.

Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

By CT Desk

Published: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 9:01 AM

Dubai musician and the founder-director of one of the oldest music schools in Dubai, Glenn Perry, is organising the ‘Global Peace Event 2022’, to be held live and virtually from March 18-20 at Dubai Music School from 7pm onwards.

Perry has organised this concert to promote love and peace in a world embroiled in conflicts of all kinds.

The veteran musician has been involved with several humanitarian causes in the past and also penned a song for victims of Covid-19, called Live Like A Man.

To receive an invitation to the free live concert and to watch the virtual performances on social media, send an email to glennperrymusic@gmail.com


More news from Local Events