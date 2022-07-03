Dubai: Graduates step out in style at ESMOD 2022

12 intriguing couture collections, each of six ensembles were showcased at a first-of-its-kind fashion event in Dubai

Photos: Supplied

By CT Desk Published: Sun 3 Jul 2022, 9:31 PM

Graduates of ESMOD Dubai, a branch of the ESMOD International Fashion Institutes, & University Group, on June 27 showcased 12 intriguing couture collections, each of six ensembles, at a first-of-its-kind fashion event.

Th event was held at the FOS Automotive Car Customisation Laboratory, a specially fitted high-end garage with exotic cars as backdrop for an evening filled with a select guestlist which included VIPs, fashionistas, and regional trendsetters.

The graduates of ESMOD shared the runway with traditional, colourful tribal motifs from Ethiopia, followed by young and bold fashion inspired by Italy, India, and Iran. Savoir faire, Japanese Manga, and childhood memories, both light and dark, were just some of the distinct themes tackled by these young geniuses.

The 72 designs modelled all used bespoke materials, employing unique methods including crochet, fabric manipulation, hot and cold felting, needle felting and staining of the material with the emphasis on breaking barriers and thinking out of the box. With sustainability high on the global fashion agenda, the graduates incorporated this important trend into their collections including the use of natural fibres, natural dyes and tints and the recycling of old fabric.

A special award ceremony was also part of the event where the Jury Award went to Taruni Kottakota, who was lauded for her fabric manipulation, including using dried flowers and tea as dye.

Category winners included Soliana Makonnen for New Luxury, Fidan Ibrahimli for Contemporary Women, Arjun Naveen for Art & Design, with Marie Haddad taking home the Textile Award.

Merit Award winner Hajar Ghasemifard received the accolade for her collection Amalgamation, designed to bridge the gap between her home country Iran and the rest of the world.

The Emerging Designer award went to Alaa Elghrabli for her stained stories collection, which featured her completing her designs rather dramatically on the catwalk during the show.

The prestigious Golden Needle awarded by ESMOD International was presented to Janta Kumari as a recognition for being the most committed, most conscientious, and hardworking team player throughout her course

The panel of judges featured Manuel Cabello, Visual Merchandiser and Retail Manager, Chanel, Mr. Raynaud, Chanel Fashion Director ME & India, Mme Boutaqort, Concept Store Manager, and Mr. Marchand from ESMOD Paris.