Dubai Diaries: Watching Harry Potter at the Snow Cinema was a unique experience

Who would have thought 20 years after the first film I'd be watching it again surrounded by snow!

by Enid Grace Parker Published: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 10:37 AM Last updated: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 10:41 AM

When I received an invitation to watch Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone at Ski Dubai’s Snow Cinema (by Vox Cinemas), I was initially hesitant; despite my love for periodically revisiting the Harry Potter series (both books and films) and cold weather (I find it breathes new life into an often jaded existence), I’m one of those people who needs (way) extra padding in winter temperatures... and air conditioning.

Eventually, Potter mania overcame my trepidation about the ‘real snow’ environment we would be watching the movie in. After all, I could always add the security of my own jacket to the snow gear that was being provided to us at the venue.

On the day of the film , which was screened as part of the ‘Harry Potter – Celebrate Hogwarts at Mall of the Emirates’ experience, I was excited as this would also be my first time inside Ski Dubai. While I had always enjoyed witnessing visitors of all ages experience thrills (and falls) through their antics on the slopes from the safety of my restaurant or mall vantage point, I had never felt any particular urge to follow in their footsteps.

Maybe this visit to the Snow Cinema was a sign that I was willing to put my fears aside. Next stop, Aspen? I pictured myself in fabulously fashionable ski gear, freestyling down a tricky slope…

My day-dream was interrupted by the feel of slightly oversize boots on my feet and I realised I was in the changing area of Ski Dubai, attempting with my friend to don our snow gear. It was like I was back in school and struggling into an ungainly costume before going up on stage.

Anyway, double jacketed and (a little too) snug in our jeans and ‘snow’ trousers, we were confident as we plodded our way to the Snow Cinema, that we could get through this rather unique Harry Potter experience without our teeth chattering even once.

While the initial scenes of Harry Potter and the Philospoher’s Stone - where a mysterious owl delivers a letter to ‘Mr. H. Potter, The Cupboard Under The Stairs, 4 Privet Drive, Little Whinging, Surrey’ (a pre-pubescent Daniel Radcliffe) - were nostalgic enough to keep my mind off the gradually freezing atmosphere, this distraction didn’t last.

I chugged handfuls of popcorn as fast as I could, thinking that would somehow melt the icicle formation in my ears and dry up my watering eyes. My friend admitted she was cold, through a smile that seemed frozen in time. Still, such was the magic of Harry’s first adventures at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry that these minor quibbles were once again trumped.

All in all, rewatching this classic film after a gap of 20 years, and in such a unique setting, was a thrilling, freezing, hilarious and ultimately amazing experience. My friend seemed to think so too, as she sipped the last of the hot chocolate before plodding out with me to the real world again.