Dubai Blues Festival to kick off January 27 at The Square

Are you a fan of the Blues? Dubai’s new outdoor concert venue The Square @ISD Dubai, is kicking off with the Dubai Blues Festival on January 27, 28 and 29, 2022, in partnership with Chillout Productions, as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival, with a lineup of celebrated Blues legends:
On January 27, Boney Fields will perform at 9pm and Lakeetra Knowles at 10:45pm. On January 28, it’s Sax Gordon at 9pm and Gisele Jackson at 10:45pm. On January 29, Big Daddy Wilson is headlining at 9pm and Sharrie Williams at 10:45pm
The event is non-ticketed and access is available with online booking of garden tables.
Anthony Younes, Managing Director of The Square@ISD Dubai, said: “We are very excited to launch with the ‘Dubai Blues Festival’, a new festival offering, bringing the best Blues acts from around the world, some for the first time ever in Dubai over three, excitement-filled days of live music, food, drinks and fun that everyone can enjoy.”
Located at ISD, Dubai Sports City, The Square is a short drive from downtown and Expo 2020 Dubai, with plenty of free parking around. For more information, please visit www.thesquaredubai.com
