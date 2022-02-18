Dubai: Arab singer Assala Nasri to perform at Global Village

The Irish singer-songwriter will perform in the city next month.
Prominent Arab singer Assala Nasri is set to perform at Global Village's main stage at 9pm on February 25.
Beloved across the Arab World for her powerhouse vocals, the chart-topping Syrian singer debuted in 1991 with the release of her Law Ta’rafou album. She has since won multiple accolades, including the “Best Arab Singer Award” for her latest album Mohtama bel Tafaseel, and currently hosts a hugely popular television musical show Soula on Al Hayat TV and Dubai TV.
Nasri will serenade the audience with fan-favourites, including 'Bent Akaber', ‘Shamekh', and ‘Aktar’. Access to the concert is free for Global Village entry ticket holders.
Entry tickets are available online via the website or mobile app for Dh15 or at the ticket counters at the entrance gates for Dh20.
RJ Khalid Ghanayem from ARN Al Arabiya 99FM will also be live on stage, giving away exciting prizes. Visitors stand the chance to win two meet-and-greets with Nasri after the concert, as well as signed posters.
