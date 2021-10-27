Dubai: Andrea Bocelli concert adds more tickets

You can now purchase tickets to the sold-out PaRus Music Festival show

By Staff Report Published: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 1:56 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 2:52 PM

Additional seats for Andrea Bocelli’s sold-out show on November 8 have now been released for concert-goers in the city.

Having previously sold-out tickets in a matter of days, organizers of the event; M Premiere, BY and Sima Land have released the additional tickets to celebrate PaRus Music Festival’s 5th anniversary in the UAE.

The fifth edition of PaRus Music Fest features some of the best award-winning performers who create a truly festival ambience, such as the Believe World Tour of Maestro Andrea Bocelli.

Philipp Kirkorov, Leonid Agutin, Diana Arbenina, Basta, BI-2 and others top-class stars of both pop and rock music will take the stage at Events Arena, Jumeirah Beach Hotel on November 3-8.

The elite event is designed to embrace open-air essence, where live music is synonymous with the charming beachside venue, where music lovers can enjoy stellar performances from the top-ranked artists amidst the picturesque backdrop of the Burj Al Arab.

Founded in 2017, PaRus Music Fest became a famous attraction for VIP tourists from the CIS region and fast-forward to 2020 became one of the biggest music festivals in the world to be conducted during Covid-19.

PaRus Fight Championship was launched in 2019 – presenting a signature sports event at open-air Events Arena at Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

Back for the 2021 edition on November 6, Jumeirah Beach Hotel will be transformed with an MMA cage, where some of the world’s best fighters are ready to battle it out. The main event features two highly experienced fighters – who have been at the top level in the MMA world. Bellator heavyweight Sergei Kharitonov will take on Brazilian Fabio Maldonado, a veteran of 11 bouts of the UFC.

Featuring a unique synthesis of music and fighting, influential rapper Morgenshtern will headline the event, along with a number of big-name acts and special guests.

Tickets for PaRus Music Fest starting from Dh375 available at platinumlist.net and Dubai Calendar app.