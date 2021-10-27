Dubai: Andrea Bocelli concert adds more tickets

The fashion giant tells us in an exclusive interview ahead of his Dubai visit what to expect from the event celebrating the tenth anniversary of the opening of the Armani Hotel at Burj Khalifa.
Local Events4 days ago
Additional seats for Andrea Bocelli’s sold-out show on November 8 have now been released for concert-goers in the city.
Having previously sold-out tickets in a matter of days, organizers of the event; M Premiere, BY and Sima Land have released the additional tickets to celebrate PaRus Music Festival’s 5th anniversary in the UAE.
The fifth edition of PaRus Music Fest features some of the best award-winning performers who create a truly festival ambience, such as the Believe World Tour of Maestro Andrea Bocelli.
Philipp Kirkorov, Leonid Agutin, Diana Arbenina, Basta, BI-2 and others top-class stars of both pop and rock music will take the stage at Events Arena, Jumeirah Beach Hotel on November 3-8.
The elite event is designed to embrace open-air essence, where live music is synonymous with the charming beachside venue, where music lovers can enjoy stellar performances from the top-ranked artists amidst the picturesque backdrop of the Burj Al Arab.
Founded in 2017, PaRus Music Fest became a famous attraction for VIP tourists from the CIS region and fast-forward to 2020 became one of the biggest music festivals in the world to be conducted during Covid-19.
PaRus Fight Championship was launched in 2019 – presenting a signature sports event at open-air Events Arena at Jumeirah Beach Hotel.
Back for the 2021 edition on November 6, Jumeirah Beach Hotel will be transformed with an MMA cage, where some of the world’s best fighters are ready to battle it out. The main event features two highly experienced fighters – who have been at the top level in the MMA world. Bellator heavyweight Sergei Kharitonov will take on Brazilian Fabio Maldonado, a veteran of 11 bouts of the UFC.
Featuring a unique synthesis of music and fighting, influential rapper Morgenshtern will headline the event, along with a number of big-name acts and special guests.
Tickets for PaRus Music Fest starting from Dh375 available at platinumlist.net and Dubai Calendar app.
Conductor says European, Arab, Mediterranean and African traditions make his country’s musical customs and Dubai world fair a perfect match
Local Events1 week ago
National Day concert for the two veteran bands
Local Events1 week ago
The talented Pakistani star dropped into the Khaleej Times office today for a chat.
Local Events1 week ago
Fabrizio Plessi's month-long display marks the public opening of the Italian Cultural Institute in Abu Dhabi.
Local Events1 week ago
One legendary brand gives the internal combustion engine one final hurrah in Dubai
Local Events1 week ago
The Indian cricketer is in the UAE for the T20 World Cup tournament.
Local Events1 week ago
‘Magic of Indian Weddings’ provides a deeper perspective into traditional rituals such as ‘kanyadaan.’
Local Events1 week ago