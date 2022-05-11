Dubai all set for comedian Jo Koy’s show

Paintings and inspiring artworks of over 100 participating artists were on display at 'Shurooq Al Fann'.
In only a few short days, Dubai fans will be treated to a night of never-seen-before material from the Filipino-American comedian, in his long-anticipated Funny Is Funny World Tour on May 14 at the Coca-Cola Arena.
“I just shot my fourth special a few weeks ago and Dubai is going to be one of the first to see it live before it even gets aired on Netflix in September,” shares Jo Koy.
“This is a completely different routine to the last time and I can’t wait to share my stories with Dubai… it’s been almost 3 years and I have a lot more to say.”
Inspired by his Filipino-American culture, Jo Koy brings his unique life experiences and colorful stories of his family to the stage.
The comedian was to perform in the UAE in December of 2021 but had to be postpone his show due to unforeseen circumstances at the time.
The event is presented by Blu Blood. Limited tickets from Dh180 are available for the show from jokoy.com, www.coca-cola-arena.com
