Don't miss this New Year UAE Arijit Singh show

Dubai Shopping Festival 2022 will see one of our favourites Arijit Singh take to the Coca-Cola Arena stage for a live performance. The globally celebrated artist who was recently declared the most-streamed Indian artist of the year 2020 by Spotify will be performing on January 21 2022.
Tickets start at Dh95 and are on sale now at Platinumlist.net and on Dubai Calendar with attractive early bird discounts.
The 34-year old sensation, known for his hypnotic vocals, is celebrated for his unique panache of lending "emotions and soul to lyrics". Arijit’s legendary romantic ballads include Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2, Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Agar Tum Saath Ho from Tamasha, Hamari Adhuri Kahani title track… and the list goes on.
