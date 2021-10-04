Don't miss the Glitterati pop up fashion exhibition

Dubai - Enjoy browsing through collections by renowned designers and labels.

By CT Report Published: Mon 4 Oct 2021, 6:29 PM

Are you prepping for the festive season, fashion-wise? Fashionistas in the UAE will love this exclusively curated one-day Pink Soda Festive Pop Up by Glitterati Festive Fashion & Lifestyle at the Shangri-La Dubai on Wednesday, October 6, showcasing trendsetting collections.

Photo/Supplied

This edit pivots on the upcoming festive and wedding season. Shoppers will be spoilt for choice with designers like Pria Kataria Puri, Aarti Vijay Gupta, Label RM, Salita Nanda and Trunklane, among others, exhibiting their work.

The pop up will be held from 10am-8pm. Entry is free. Valet parking is available.