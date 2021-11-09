Diwali event in Dubai packs in music, entertainment

A stellar cast visited the Khaleej Times office
Among the various programmes organised in the United Arab Emirates on the occasion of the Indian festival of lights, Diwali, a special entertainment event, The Padma Show – Diwali Night, organised by Strikers Dance & Entertainment Services (SDES) and its Managing Director Venkatesan Ramanathan - took place last Friday at the Raj Mahal Theatre in Bollywood Parks Dubai.
Padma Ramachandran, Managing Director of The Strikers Dance Company, hosted the show which featured South Indian playback singer Nikhil Mathew who performed movie songs along with local celebrities.
Song and dance performances from various film industries like Bollywood and Tollywood, featuring UAE talent, children's beauty shows, and instant prize-winning competitions took place. The show will soon be aired on a South Asian Channel.
Overall, the show was conceptualized to include all age groups living in UAE.
A stellar cast visited the Khaleej Times office
