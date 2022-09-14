Divya Chakra 2022 a grand celebration of the spirit of India in the UAE

The event featured an exceptional exhibit of 75 selected artworks by artists of multiple nationalities.

By CT Desk Published: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 12:25 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 12:30 PM

The Consulate General of India, Dubai celebrated Divya Chakra 2022 as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav marking 75 years of Independence. It was a true and grand celebration of the spirit of India in the UAE.

It was presented by the Consulate General of India, Dubai, and the Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, organized by Artoze Gallery and Exhibitions.

The event featured an exceptional exhibit of 75 selected artworks by artists of multiple nationalities. The celebration also featured live art performances by artists including Dr. Ajit Gadekar. Amal Mirajkar, Raisa Mariam Rajan, and Dr. Devisree. The live rangoli made by Jyoti Manish Rajyaguru was a treat to the eyes under the theme “Ek Rangoli Desh ke Naam”.

“Divya Chakra 2022 is an event to welcome diversity and bring people together to celebrate the 75 glorious years of Independence of India. We announced the Virtual Art Gallery, where artists from around the globe could send in their artworks and be a part of this historic moment. Not just that, the Digital Tribute was announced for everyone to send in their heartfelt tribute to the martyrs, which was displayed on screens across the venue,” says a spokesperson from Artoze Gallery and Exhibitions. Such creative and thoughtful digital elements made this event a one of its kind celebration of this special occasion. It enabled people to connect with the celebration irrespective of their nationality and country of residence.

Divya Chakra 2022 also included a dance performance by NKD Dance Studio led by Dubai-based dancer, actor, and influencer, Nidhi Kumar, and a musical tribute by Antara Institutions led by Bagavad Eeswar. Hosted by Emcee Bassam, the audience had an amazing time enjoying the performances and also winning some exciting goodies during the course of the event.

A panel discussion was hosted where the panelists discussed the artistic excellence of India. The Consul General of India was seen heartily interacting with artists exhibiting their work. Many artists gifted their brilliant art pieces to the consulate during the event.

“I am truly delighted to be here celebrating Divya Chakra 2022 with you. First and foremost, I would like to congratulate the entire team of Artoze Gallery & Exhibition for organizing this outstanding celebration, here at the Consulate General of India in Dubai. This is a beautiful year where India celebrates 75 years of Independence and the UAE celebrates 50 glorious years, and we are truly delighted to be joined by all our Emirati brothers and sisters in this very special celebration. Here in the Consulate General of India, Dubai, we are extremely proud and privileged to be hosting these celebrations, bringing artists from different genres together and celebrating art in its various forms. A very special vote of thanks to all the artists and presenters for choosing Divya Chakra 2022 to present their art forms, because it is really their participation that makes this event come alive for all of us. I wholeheartedly thank all the partners and sponsors for their support in making this event a grand success," says Aman Puri, The Consul General of India in Dubai.

“It was an amazing experience to be a part of Divya Chakra 2022 and it gives us immense pride in supporting the celebration. Walking through so many diverse works feels like an honour to me. It was incredible work by the entire team and all their partners. We look forward to many such collaborations and initiatives in the future,” says Dr. Thomasz Zaleski, Chairman of the Board of The Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi.

“I was mesmerized to see people from so many different nationalities coming together and celebrating this special moment for each Indian. This itself suggests a lot about the harmony that all the residents of the UAE share," says Sarah Ahchouch, a participating artist.

“Despite being far away from my homeland, I felt at home while being a part of Divya Chakra 2022. The ambiance and the audience were both amazing. I met some really nice people and am honoured to have had the opportunity to display my artwork at the event,” says Dr. Ajit Gadekar, a participating artist.