UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Designer Pallavi Puri to showcase Spring Summer collection in Dubai

The showcase is part of a fashion exhibition being held on Tuesday, March 8.

By CT Desk

Published: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 11:55 AM

Fashion designer Pallavi Puri - known for blending the elegance of a rich heritage with subtle contemporary strokes in her work - will showcase her Spring Summer 2022 Collection at PosH-RacK & Atelier Spring Edit on Tuesday, March 8. The event will take place from 9am-8pm at Project Strategy & Design Rooms Level P2, Vida Hotel, Emirates Hills.

Pallavi’s latest designs are part of a special collection that celebrates the elegance and beauty of a modern woman.

The outfits are set in pastel colours for summer with modern overtones and the signature jamawar, gota and crystal work.

This serene and luxurious collection catering to a discerning clientele is specially curated for summer and the holy month of Ramadan.


More news from Local Events