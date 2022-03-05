Designer Pallavi Puri to showcase Spring Summer collection in Dubai

From 'Da-bangg: The Tour Reloaded' to music concerts: What's happening in UAE this weekend
Fashion designer Pallavi Puri - known for blending the elegance of a rich heritage with subtle contemporary strokes in her work - will showcase her Spring Summer 2022 Collection at PosH-RacK & Atelier Spring Edit on Tuesday, March 8. The event will take place from 9am-8pm at Project Strategy & Design Rooms Level P2, Vida Hotel, Emirates Hills.
Pallavi’s latest designs are part of a special collection that celebrates the elegance and beauty of a modern woman.
The outfits are set in pastel colours for summer with modern overtones and the signature jamawar, gota and crystal work.
This serene and luxurious collection catering to a discerning clientele is specially curated for summer and the holy month of Ramadan.
