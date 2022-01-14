Covid-19: Arijit Singh's Dubai concert postponed after singer tests positive

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 14 Jan 2022, 4:36 PM

Bollywood singer Arijit Singh's concert at the Coca-Cola Arena has been postponed after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The concert will now be held on February 4 instead of January 21.

"We have always got tremendous love and support for our concerts in Dubai," Singh said. "Me and my wife have tested positive recently and to ensure our safety and the safety of others, we are postponing the concert for two weeks. Wishing everyone safety and health."

Navin Rishi, the promoter of the concert, said: "We were counting down the days to the mega event. However, the situation is irregular that we are facing in these trying times. We look forward to bring you a phenomenal event and wish Arijit Singh and his wife a speedy recovery. We appreciate the support and understanding of his fans.”

All tickets will remain valid for the new date of February 4. If any ticket holders are unable to attend on the rescheduled date, they can contact their point of purchase before January 21.

